LANCASTER, Gary Lee



08/09/1987 - 10/15/2022



Unexpected death of Gary Lee Lancaster. Gary is preceded in death by Curtis Lancaster (father). Gary is survived by Melissa Crum (mother), Robert Crum (step father), Rose Tillett (grandmother), sisters Brooke (Ben Hoppe), Kasey Crum, Brittany Crum, Levi Crum (step brother), Christian and Ryan Lancaster(sons), Mason and Logan Hoppe (nephews). Always in our hearts and minds. Love you, Gary Lee Lancaster.