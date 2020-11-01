LAMBERT, Ronald Alvin



Ronald Alvin Lambert, Major USAF Retired, age 72, of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born April 6, 1948, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Alvin and Ola Lambert. Ron proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force. He began his career as an RF-4C Navigator and Weapons Systems Officer. For 5 years, he worked for the Office of Special Projects on the recently declassified GAMBIT II reconnaissance satellite, making valuable contributions to the Cold War effort. He finished his military service at Wright-Patterson AFB, working as a Program Manager for the ATARS program. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked for a number of government contractors. His last job was as a Program Manager at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), supporting strategic acquisitions for multiple projects. Ron was a faithful member of Patterson Park Church, where he served as an AWANA leader, usher, and member of the deacon and missions boards. He worked for the past 4 ½ years as Co-Director of Tech Ministries, using his technical skills to maintain Sunday services via livestream during the recent shutdown. He also served his community as Bible Study Fellowship Class Administrator and mentored Greene County youth as a 4-H Advisor. Ron enjoyed traveling and attending theatrical performances. He was an avid photographer and loved using his camera to record special events for family and friends. He also enjoyed genealogy, cooking, and running. Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela; daughter, Briley Lambert; siblings, Ada & Art Potratz, Marie Woodrow, and Paul & Jennifer Lambert; numerous nieces, nephews and many loving friends and family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, John Woodrow; and parents by marriage, John & Phyllis Singer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Patterson Park Church Tech Ministry, at 3655 E. Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45430 and Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards, at 138 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402 in Ron's honor. A private service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 10am. Please join us by livestream at pattersonpark.org/livestream. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it can be done safely.

