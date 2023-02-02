LAMBERT, Paul E.



100 years old, of Mentor, Ohio, and formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Hospice House in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born to the late Emil and Freeda Lambert in Wellston, Ohio, on March 25, 1922. He served in the Army during World War II. He was married to the late Marjorie Bell Lambert for 69 years. He spent the majority of his life working for the Ohio Edison Company in Springfield, Ohio. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Lambert of Mentor on the Lake, Ohio, grandson Adam Berner of Columbus, Ohio, niece, Marciene Huemmer, nephew Thomas Lambert, close cousins Pennie Cahoon Brown, Timothy White, and Sherrie White Nelson, as well as many other cousins. At Paul's request, there will be no memorial service or viewing. Memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice of the Western Reserve at 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110-2602.

