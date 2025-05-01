Lambert, Glenn

Lambert, Dr. Glenn Elbert



Dr. Glenn Elbert Lambert, age 78, peacefully passed away on April 28, 2025, at StoryPoint Waterville in Waterville, Ohio. He died as he lived-with grace, intention, and surrounded by his loving family.



He devoted his career to education, serving as a school administrator in both Springfield Local Schools in Holland, Ohio, and Springfield City Schools in Springfield, Ohio. After retiring as an administrator, Glenn served as an Adjunct Professor at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio.



He is survived by his wife, Bj Lambert, of Waterville and formerly of Springfield; his son, Jason Lambert, of Marysville; his daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Smith, of Monclova; and his stepdaughter, Lynette "Lynne" Miller, of Surprise, AZ; mother of his children Linda Lambert; grandchildren Lily Lambert, Aidan Lambert, Gavin Smith, Xander Smith, Jessica Linebaugh (Brian Weaver), and Cadence Brockway; great-grandchildren Hunter Weaver and Liam Weaver; siblings Dottie Collins of Mansfield, Chuck Lambert of Mansfield, and Gary Lee (Diane) Lambert of Englewood; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Goldie Lambert, brother-in-law Gary Collins, sister-in-law Janie Lambert, and an infant step-granddaughter Elizabeth Linebaugh.



The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 4:007:00 p.m. at Snyder Funeral Homes, Marion Avenue Chapel, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. He loved his family, leaving not just memories but instructions-writing his own service, assigning roles to each. Celebrant Christine Radojcsics will officiate. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario.



Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at cancer.org



