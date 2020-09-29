LAMBACHER, William G. "Bill" Age 94, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 26, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 23, 1926, to the late Herbert and Louise (Schilke) Lambacher. Bill served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Following his discharge, he attended and graduated from Baldwin Wallace College and Cleveland Marshall Law School and was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1953. Bill served as President of The Springfield Bank, now KeyBank, where he retired in 1987. Bill has been a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church for many years, where he has served as a Deacon, and was very active in his community, serving as Past-President and/or Past-Chairman of many organizations, including Community Hospital, Springfield Rotary Club, Clark County Development Corp., Van Dyke Club, University Club, Springfield Arts Center, served on the Board of Ferncliff Cemetery and was also a past member of the Springfield Country Club. Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Dorothy Ann (Hanser); two sons, Don (Dana) Lambacher and Scott Lambacher; daughter-in-law, Barbara; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister, Carol Holmberg. Bill was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Lambacher and brother, Allen Lambacher. A private graveside service will be held by the family in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts may be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church of Springfield, Ohio. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has the honor of caring for Bill's family. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com



