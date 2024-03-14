Lambacher, Dorothy Ann



DOROTHY ANN (HANSER) LAMBACHER, 97, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Villa Springfield on Sunday, March 10, 2024. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 14, 1926, the daughter of Oscar Otto and Gertrude (Gross) Hanser. Dottie was a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church and volunteered with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Arts Council. Survivors include her sons, Don (Dana) Lambacher of Uniontown, Ohio and Scott Lambacher of Springfield; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barb Lambacher (Thomas Fisher). Dottie was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude; father and step-mother, Oscar and Marcella Hanser; husband of 72 years, William G. Lambacher in 2020; son, Shawn Lambacher; sister, Carolyn Cahill; and step-brother, Kenneth Beyer. A private funeral service will be held with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dottie's memory may be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 41 E. Possum Rd., Springfield, OH.45502. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littetonandrue.com





