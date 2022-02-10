LAMB, Paul O.



Age 83 of Butler Twp., passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Landings of Huber Heights. He was born September 3, 1939, in Sutton, West VA, son of the late Paul T. and



Retha Lowe. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired electrician with 31 years of service at the Chrysler Corporation. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Linda and his brother, James Lamb. Paul is survived by daughter, Kerry Smith (Jason); son, Sean Oberer (Cathy); 4 grandchildren, Joey, Kelsey, Rylee and Kailey; and his sister, Sherry Smith (Richard). Private services are entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, Ohio.

