Lakins, Franklin Delano "Frank"



Lakins, Franklin Delano, age 90, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024. Frank was a longtime Nationwide Insurance agent. He was an avid golfer. He is a graduate of West Carrollton High School and the University of Illinois. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Leonard Lakins Sr. and Julia Mae (Mallicoat) Lakins; he is also preceded by siblings, Louise Dunham, Bonnie Stone, RC Irene Wilson, Billie Willis, Meskel Lakins, Ellis Lakins Jr, Grace Crouch and Janet Walters. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Myra Lakins; daughter, Joey Lakins; stepchildren, Christopher (Julia) Heine, Kelly Bliss (Jeff Cazzell), and Brian (Sheri) Parrett; brother, Lawrence (Carol) Lakins; sister, Mariana Waddell; grandchild, Evan Lakins; step grandchildren, Natalie Chilicki, Patrick Heine, Rachel Heine, Alex Heine, Danielle Tibbs, Logan Bliss, Jessica Florentine, and Joshua Parrett. Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Greenmont  Oak Park Community Church. Online condolences can be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



