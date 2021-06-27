LAKES, Carol Kennedy



Our precious sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and cousin lost her valiant fight with COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Carol was born to Dr. Paul and Mary M Kennedy on August 14, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio. Carol attended elementary school in Franklin, and graduated from Springboro High School in 1969. Carol's quick wit and dry sense of humor made her a favorite bartender at several local establishments. She later became Head Cashier at Swallens department store in Middletown.



Carol is survived by her brother, Stephen (Peggy) Kennedy, sister, Margaret Kennedy Yurewitch, son, David Crowe, granddaughter, Emma, nieces and nephews: Stephanie Kennedy, Kyle (Melanie) and Cory (Joline) Yurewitch, Connor Jones, and Margot Yurewitch.



Carol was predeceased by her parents, son, Mark Crowe, husband Clellen "Cotton" Lakes, and nephew, Jonathan Yurewitch.



Thank you to the hospital staff who cared for Carol when we couldn't be there.



Friends may gather with the family at: Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum,1401 S. Woodside Blvd. Middletown, OH 45044 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

