Lail, Marshall

LAIL, Mark W., 62, of Anniston, AL, formerly of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2024. He was born December 14, 1961 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Marshall W. and Dolly (Aldrich) Lail. Mark worked for Honda in Marysville for 17 years before being transferred to Alabama for 16 years before retirement. Survivors in addition to his mom, Dolly, include his wife of 41 years, Tammy (Beck); two children and spouses, Tandi (Donald) Mozynski and Matthew (Casey) Lail; five grandchildren, Tara, Kaydence, Dawson, Kambree and Maverick; one sister, Dolly Robyn (Chris) Lemmons and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Lail. A Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services and burial will be held on Friday, November 29 in Anniston, Alabama. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Springfield Township Fire Department, 2777 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45506 or Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., Springfield, Ohio 45504.



