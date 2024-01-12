Lafferty, Julia

Lafferty, Julia A.

Lafferty, Julia A., 73 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. She was born in Springfield on April 5, 1950 the daughter of Melvin and Rose (Sutch) Massie. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Cindy Vollmer; two granddaughters, Katie and Megan and two sisters, Sharon and Laura. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim in 2023. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

