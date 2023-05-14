Ladd, Eddie



Eddie Ladd, age 76, of New Lebanon passed away on May 10, 2023. He was born in Lafollette, Tennessee on July 10, 1946 to the late William and Hazel Ladd. In addition to his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by his siblings, James Edward Ladd, Mildred Williams, Billie Jean Schroll, Alan Ladd. Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy; children, Eddie (Shari) Ladd Jr., Leisa (Lloyd) Wullenweber, Bill Ladd; grandchildren, Brittany (Derek) Harmon, Dustin (Madison) Wullenweber, Tabitha (Nathan) Osborne, Eddie (Rebecca) Ladd III, Morgan (Dylan) Staggs, Jesse Ladd, Levi Wullenweber; great-grandchildren, Reed Wullenweber, Chase Wullenweber, Edward Staggs, Leo Harmon, Brody Wullenweber, Wesley Staggs, Luca Ladd, Ari Harmon, Skyla Marie Wullenweber; brother, Joe Ladd; special friends, Ben (Vickie) Lambert; along with many other family and friends. Eddie was a lifetime member of the West Carrollton VFW Post#3438. He enjoyed fishing, farm animals and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Eddie worked for Allied Services until he began his own business in the late 80's. He loved his family and playing cards with all his buddies at the VFW. Family and friends will remember Eddie's favorite saying, "just one more and we'll all go home". Visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm on Thursday, May 18, 2023 and 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the funeral home. Rev. Jimmy Perkins to officiate. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.

