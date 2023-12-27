Lacey, Linda

Lacey (DeWine), Linda Kaye



Lacey (DeWine), Linda Kaye, 75, formerly of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on November 29th, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Linda graduated from Springfield North High School in 1966. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert & Beverly DeWine; brother Harold "Rick" DeWine and niece Sarah Linardos. Linda is survived by her loving husband and best friend Daniel Lacey and children; Todd Sodders, Lisa (James) Maxwell, Noel (LaShaun) Sodders: grandchildren; Jesse (Kelly) Wolfe, Kalyn (Michael) Bennett, Alexandria Wolfe, Seth & Jayden Sodders and Clarence Higgins: great granddaughter Scarlett Bennett. Siblings; James DeWine, Daniel (Connie) DeWine, Sharon (David) DeVore, Bryan (Tracy) DeWine and sister in law; Michelle DeWine.



Linda will be sadly missed, as she never new a stranger and was loved by many.



She will be remembered as a free spirit and person of great adventure. Linda and Dan enjoyed a variety of activities, including winter backpacking in New Hampshire and sea kayaking in Maine, Alaska and the Bahamas. They also sailed for many years, including a winter voyage to the Bahamas.



A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held January 7th 2024 at 4:00pm at Cecil & Lime Cafe.



Contributions can be made to the Sarah Elizabeth Linardos Memorial Scholarship Fund at SpringfieldFoundation.org



