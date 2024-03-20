Lacefield, Brandi

Lacefield (Lowe), Brandi



Brandi (Lowe) Lacefield, 44, of Middletown, passed away on February 27, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. Brandi was born in Middletown, Ohio on February 7, 1980, to Bill and Cathy (Bush) Lowe. She is survived by her husband Adam Lacefield, daughters Lauren and Emily Lacefield, and brother Matt Lowe. Brandi was preceded in death by her father, Bill Lowe and her mother Cathy (Bush) Lowe. Brandi was a beloved mother, wife, friend, and neighbor who made us all laugh, cared relentlessly, and will be dearly missed by all. Although gone too soon, her family finds great comfort knowing that Brandi is now at peace with her mom, dad, and grandfather, Ralph Bush. Visitation will be held at Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave., Monroe, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Casual attire is welcomed. The family asks that if you feel inclined, you wear your favorite music, animal, or Disney related shirts in tribute to Brandi.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com