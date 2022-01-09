

KWOLEK, Robert L."Bob"





Age 89, of Detroit, MI., passed away peacefully Saturday,December 11, 2021, in Centerville, OH. Born October 15, 1932, in Detroit, MI. He was the son of the late Louis and Virginia Kwolek. Bob was a graduate of Mackenzie High School (Detroit) and Detroit College of Applied Science. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952, during the Korean War, serveing two years in England before being honorably discharged in 1954. After leaving the Navy Bob worked for General Motors and Chrysler as an automotive bodydesigner and draftsman while starting his illustrious bowling career. Bob bowled at the highest levels of competition for 40+ years. In 1963 Bob married the love of his life Marcia Shover and they had one son Robert "Robby" Kwolek Jr. Bob and Marcia bought Pastime Lanes and Restaurant in 1972 and sold the business in 1987. In 1989 Bob and Marcia started a new business Moto Photo in Beavercreek which lasted 10 years. Bob was an avid golfer and was a member of Greene Country Club for 30+ years. Proceeded in death by his loving wife, Marcia in 1999. Survived by his son Robert "Robby" L. Kwolek Jr. and wife Alison Kwolek, grandson Cory Kwolek and step-granddaughters Ashley Kalkwalf and Mackenzie Timmons. A special thanks to Bernie Werkmeister for her 10+ years of love and devotion to Bob. Visitation will be held on January 22, 2022, from 1-3 pm with a brief service at 3 atTobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the cancer society of your choice. Condolences may be sent to