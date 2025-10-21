Kveta Smear

Smear, Kveta "Kitty"



Kveta "Kitty" Smear, age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 17, 2025. She is survived by her two beloved children, John R. (Donna) Smear and Marlene Heier; treasured grandchildren, John Lee (Julie) Smear, Allyson (Matt) Condon, Jessica (Scott) Ervin, and Brittney (Michael) Ireland; and cherished great-grandchildren. Her family invites those who mourn her loss to gather at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering (2100 E. Stroop Rd.) on Friday, October 24, from noon - 1:00pm, to share memories and express condolences. A funeral service will take place at the same location at 1:00pm, followed by burial at David's Cemetery in Kettering (4600 Mad River Rd.) Kveta's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff who cared for her in her own time of need. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kveta's honor to SICSA. For full remembrances and to express condolences, please visit www.routsong.com



