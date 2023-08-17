KUTZERA, Phyllis Jean



KUTZERA, Phyllis J. age 72 of West Carrollton passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 at Kettering Medical Center. Phyllis was retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother Tony Carpenter. She is survived by her husband Louis K. Kutzera, 3 children Amanda Hutchinson, Melissa Kutzera, Alison Sommers, brother Gary Carpenter, sister-in-law Carol Carpenter, 3 granddaughters Madison, Malynn & Leona, 3 grandsons Isaiah, Thomas & Lucas. Memorial service will be Saturday August 19, 2023 at 12 noon at Bethel Baptist Church 434 Wilson Park Dr. West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Jim Shihady officiating. Private inurnment service will be Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers Phyllis asked for contributions be made to Bethel Baptist Church. Services in care of Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton.



Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449