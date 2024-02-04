Kurtz, Robin

Kurtz (Klein), Robin D'Ann



Robin D'Ann (Klein) Kurtz was born on May 8, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. She passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on January 12, 2024, due to complications from cancer. In her final days, she was greeted and surrounded by all those that knew and loved her.



A 1972 graduate of Miamisburg High School, Robin lived for her family and stayed close to an extended network of friends and cousins throughout southwest Ohio. She found happiness in her work and community at MetLife, retiring in 2018 after spending twenty years helping people protect and care for their families as she did for her own. An avid lover of the outdoors, Robin enjoyed peaceful weekends relaxing on her patio watching nature with friends. Her love language manifested itself through acts of service, and Robin could regularly be found cooking for those she cared for or gifting small representations of her affection. The last few years of her life, she battled lung cancer, metastatic brain tumors, and partial paralysis, but despite all of those challenges, her positive mindset filled her days with laughter and joy.



Robin is survived by her daughter Skylar Uecker and husband Dan Uecker, son Jerid Kurtz and wife Mary Margaret Pearce, grandchildren Lucy Uecker and Emaline Kurtz, and sister Pamela Pursifull. Her faithful companion, beloved cat "Baby," will miss her warm presence and gentle companionship. Robin was predeceased by her father Melvyn Klein, mother Katherine "Kay" Klein, and her brothers Gary and Kevin Klein.



A visitation for Robin will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 PM. On Sunday, April 28, Robin's friends and family will gather from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Star City Social, 16 Water Street, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 with food, drinks, and laughter to remember her life.



