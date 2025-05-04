Kurtz, Linda K.



Linda K. Kurtz, age 78, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away at home Monday May 1, 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Richmond, Kentucky, on February 24, 1947, daughter of the late Vila (Cox) and Hubert Lutes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas L. Kurtz. She attended Unity Baptist Church and the Poasttown Church of God. Linda is survived by her son, Tommy (Beverly) Kurtz; her daughter, Lisa (Brian) Baker; 7 grandchildren, Kristine Dengler, Kady Quigly, Brittany Pack, Taylor Fultz, Wyatt Spreckelmeier, Tarren & Graison Baker; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Sandra Karacia; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 5  7 p.m., Friday May 9, 2025, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Greg Banks officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



