KUNTZ, Timothy S.



Age 68, of Springboro, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday, June 15th. He was a native of Dayton, and a graduate of Carroll High School. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, George E., Jr. and Julie (Sullivan) Kuntz, and his brother, George E. Kuntz III. He is survived by his wife, Judith; his two sons, Tim and Jeff (Emily); his sister, Suzanne (Dave) Roselius, and sister and best friend, Kathryne and Gary Heeb; as well as many extended family and friends, along with his beloved dachshund, Clohe. Tim retired from a lengthy career in the liquor/spirits industry. After retiring, he repaired lawnmowers and small engines for many of his friends and neighbors. As per Tim's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery's St. Kateri Preserve. You are encouraged to reflect on your



personal connection with Tim and reminisce on your memories. Additionally, he asked that you be supportive of your



local animal rescue/adoption centers. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.

