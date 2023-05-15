Kuntz, Christine Renee



Christine Renee Kuntz (Volz), Age 67, passed away on Friday, April 21 at her residence in Wilmington, NC. She is survived by her current husband of 3 years, Charles Caspari, her children George IV (Wife, Lindsey) and Alexandra Kuntz, preceded in death by George Kuntz III, her former husband and father of her children. Also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Connie and Robert Mahle, bother and sister-in-law Dr. James Volz and Evelyn Carol Case, and brother John Volz, Jr. A 1973 graduate of Carroll HS in Dayton, OH, Christine loved to travel and spent many years early in her career as an executive travel agent for E.F. MacDonald/Carlson Marketing Group, traversing many countries and discovering diverse cultures while helping many people enjoy the same. She left to spend time raising her 2 children in Springboro, OH, whom she loved dearly. Later in her career she served in the Dayton Juvenile Court for many years as a bailiff for Judge Nick Kuntz before retiring in 2018. Chris loved the beach and spent the last 5 years at her residence in Holden Beach, NC. She loved cooking, reading, and her many dogs through the years -- always considering them part of her family. Her heart was considerable and her smile infectious. Chris touched many people on this Earth and her memory will live in many hearts and minds of those she left behind. A Memorial Service will be held for Christine at St. Helen's Parish in Dayton, OH on Friday, July 14th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA (secure.aspca.org) in Christine's memory.

