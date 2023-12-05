Kunk, Patricia Ann



77, of Butler Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 27, 2023. She was born to the late Albert and Viola (Stylski) Kunk on June 27, 1946. Patty was a 1964 graduate of John H. Patterson Cooperative High School and worked for many years as office secretary in the Dayton Regional Office of AFSCME Ohio Council 8.



Patty was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and in recent years found joy in joining Father John Unni and St. Cecelia Parish for worship.



She is survived by her brother, Gene Kunk (June); nephew, Butch Kunk; niece, Debbie Hanselman and her husband, Bart; great nephews, Matt Hanselman and his wife, Claire, and Jake Hanselman; great niece, Rachel Hanselman; and great, great nieces, Violet and Ruby Hanselman. Patty's life was centered around her family who loved her deeply and affectionately called her Patty Pat.



Memories of her kindness, her caring, and her infectious laugh will be with us forever. We will miss her but find comfort in knowing God has prepared a place for her.



The family will receive friends at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Thursday, December 7, from 5:00  7:00 pm. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



