KUHN, Kaye L.



KAYE L. KUHN, 58, of Springfield passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 11, 1962, in Dover, Delaware. Kaye was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Robin Kuhn. She leaves behind many loved ones including, three children, Abby (Timothy) Denney of Springfield; Ashley Kuhn of London, Ohio and Uriah (Lindsay) Kuhn of South Charleston; her mother, Carol Wheeler of Springfield; one brother, Wade (Andrea) Kiger of Springfield; her father, Clarence Kiger of Huber Heights; six grandchildren, Jennah, Nickalis, Ghiya, Geddy-Lee, Gage and Dominick and too many friends to count. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



