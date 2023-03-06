KUHL, Carol A.



Age 79, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Woodlands of Hamilton. She was born on September 26, 1943 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Al and Marie (Molinsky) Frankey. She was educated in St. Veronica School, graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1961. On November 22, 1962, in St. Veronica Church she married Bernard P. "Bernie" Kuhl and he preceded her in death on July 31, 2001. She was employed at Mercy Hospital in Medical Records for 30 years. She was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church. She is survived by her children, Tom (Denise) Kuhl, Jeff (Martina) Kuhl and Molly (Dean) Kucera; grandchildren Jonathan, Patrick, Phillip, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Nicole; siblings, Greg (Kim) Franchini, Al (Mary Beth) Frankey, Doug (Mary Kay) Frankey and Colleen Kelly; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth Frankey, Janet (late Larry) Rumpler, and Carol (Dave) Senger; and also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Frankey in 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves, Ross, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, OH, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Father Jeff Silver officiating. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Badin High School Scholarship Fund, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 or Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Washington Township, OH 45458. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

