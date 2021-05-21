journal-news logo
KRUSE, Robert

KRUSE, Robert W.

Age 83, of Hazel Green, Kentucky, (formerly of Middletown), passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, surrounded by his family: wife, Judy Hoppe Kruse; sister, Carol Parker of Dunedin, Florida; daughters, Shari, Debbie, Katherine, Rosanne; son, Robert; many grandchildren; nieces and nephews. he retired from AK Steel and was a member of Armco Woodcarver's Association. Visitation will be held at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. followed by services at 5:00 p.m. Cremation and Interment will be private at the convenience of the

family. His complete obituary may be seen at


www.herr-riggs.com


