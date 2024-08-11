Krupp, Julie Marie



(Parham) Krupp, Julie Marie, 49 of Marysville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2024. She was born in Springfield on March 16, 1975 the daughter of Steve and Theresa (Rogusky) Parham. She was a 1993 graduate of Catholic Central and a graduate of Wright State University. Julie worked as the Drug Liaison for the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and Prevention Coordinator for RPR Delaware County. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her husband, Jacob A. Krupp; brother, Joe (Reese) Parham; her beloved dogs, Henry and Dexter and all the members of the Krupp, Parham and Rogusky families. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents. Julie never met a stranger and was always there for others. Julie was an exceptionally kind and loving person who will be missed by all that knew and loved her. The world was a better place with Julie. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.



