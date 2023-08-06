Krumm, Richard F. "Dick"



Richard F. "Dick" Krumm age 76 passed away Wednesday August 2, 2023. He was born April 17, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Richard Krumm and JoAnn (Keller) Krumm. On May 21, 1978 in Findlay, Ohio he married Beverly Blunk. Dick was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was employed by AAA for over 30 years retiring as manager of the Hamilton office in 2001. After retiring Dick ventured into Sales for WMOH, worked for Partners in Prime, and volunteered for Meals On Wheels. Dick was in Hamilton Rotary for many years and loved to travel with his wife Bev. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Beverly Krumm; mother JoAnn Krumm; brother Jeff (Diane) Krumm of Mansfield, Ohio and was also survived by many other family and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his father Richard Krumm and sister Sharon Bastris. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday August 14, 2023 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Reverend John Lewis officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral