KROMER, Carol A.



Age 74, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord and her family. Carol was born in Dayton, on May 1, 1946, to the late Robert & Dorothy Strasser. In addition to her Parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Dennis Kromer; Brother, Don Strasser; Sister, Barb Luzio; and her beloved dogs, Shelley, Kelly, Molly and Luke. Carol is survived by her Partner, Gary Brashears; Sister-in-law, Opal Strasser; Brother-in-law, Dennis Luzio; Stepson, Nick Kromer, Nephew, Bryan (Amy) Strasser; Nieces, Alicia (Greg) Bradshaw, April (Robert) Staton, Heather (Paul) Stone and Michelle (Andy) Groves; Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews, Lizzie, Damon, Derek, Deacon, Liam and Dylan and friends. Carol was a member of the Central Christian Church in



Kettering for many years. She retired from NCR after 35 years of service. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 10-11 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11 am. Carol will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory



Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to St. Jude or any animal organization of your choice. To send a special message, please visit



