Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

KROHN, Alan

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KROHN, Alan H.

Son of Henry and Marie Krohn, died on January 9th.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years, Jayne; his beloved children; Alan H. Krohn II and wife Jo lane, Scott Krohn, Kim Krohn Taylor and husband Jeff, Blake Krohn and wife Genna, Susan Krohn, Jennifer Krohn and husband Ken. He was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and twenty seven great-grandchildren.

His was a life well lived and thoroughly enjoyed.

There will be a private celebration of life for family.

In lieu of flowers, Alan would be honored if you chose to support your favorite charity.

To share a memory of Alan or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
HARDMAN, Betty
3
COX, Goldie
4
DAVENPORT, Gloria
5
BROYLES, William
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top