KRISTIN (OGLESBY), EVE



KRISTIN, Eve Oglesby was peacefully ushered into the Lord's presence on Monday, April 8, 2024 in Middletown, Ohio at the age of 88. She was the mother of two daughters and a grandmother of four. Eve was born on December 9, 1935 to Robert and Louise Oglesby in Middletown, Ohio. As a child, she loved to play Rachmaninoff and Schubert on piano. She also played trombone at Monroe High School and learned to play the violin, recorder, guitar and later in life the harp. She inspired her young daughters to play violin and flute. She dreamed of being like the Von Trapp family in "The Sound of Music." Eve attended Monroe High School and then moved to Florida to be with her grandfather and step-grandmother, ultimately graduating from Coral Gables High School. She studied music and art at the University of Miami (Florida) and theater at Tusculum College in Tennessee. She performed in summer stock theater and then went to New York City, pursuing her love of acting, but ultimately found a career in nursing graduating from St. Claire's nursing school where she became an LPN and then a RN. She then worked in various places including as a missionary nurse in Appalachia, and private duty nurse in several hospitals in New York City, Chicago, and Washington State. She loved ice skating at Rockefeller Center. Sometimes she wore lederhosen, sang, and played a ukulele while skating and was in many ice shows there. Her life on the ice were her happiest days. At almost 38 years old Eve gave birth to twin daughters and raised them in New York City. She homeschooled them, making sure the arts were a part of their lives through music, dance, and art lessons. She also took them to many professional auditions and was proud of their successes. In spite of obstacles Eve was able to raise two very successful daughters  one an architect and another a writer  who have shared her love of music and the arts with their own children, creating a legacy of the arts for generations. About 40 years after leaving home, Eve returned to Middletown to care for her elderly parents. After their deaths, Eve built her dream log cabin and owned and cared for her alpacas, llama, horse, goats, and poodles. Eve is the last Oglesby to live in Middletown, a place her family has been a part of and invested in since the 1850's. She is part of a long line of Oglesby's who developed, invested and nurtured Middletown and the surrounding communities. They owned the Oglesby-Barnitz Bank on Main Street for many years. The history of Middletown and the family history of the Oglesbys, Barnitzes, Barklews and, Dickeys fascinated her as well as the country life, her many pets, and the nature in the surrounding woods where she grew up. Eve was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Middletown, Ohio where she loved the sermons of Pastor Green, singing hymns, and harmonizing with her daughters. All of the family extends heartfelt thanks to the neighbors who were helpful and kind to her and her animals over the years. Thank you for your continued support and for your prayers. Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert D. and Louise (Jones) Oglesby. She is survived by twin daughters, Heidi (Matthew) Reger and Heather (Zack), her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Noah Reger, and Daisy and Clover; brother, William (Sharon) Oglesby; four nephews and one niece. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Green officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com