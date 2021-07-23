KRIMM, Anthony N. "Tony"



Age 50, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Tony worked at Allied Supply for over 30 years, a member of Our Lady of Rosary Catholic Church, and graduated from Montgomery County Joint Vocational School in 1989. He is survived by his parents, Sandy and Carl Krimm of Huber Heights; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Leo Lucas of Huber Heights; nieces, Stella and Megan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Special Thank You to Kindred Hospital and Hospice of Dayton for their care and compassion to Tony. If desired memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Tony's memory.

