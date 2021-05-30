KREUTZ, Sally Patricia



Sally Patricia (nee Hamlin) Kreutz, died peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2021.



Born on November 2, 1928, in Detroit, MI, Sally was predeceased by her beloved and adorable husband of 67 years, Thomas Barnum Kreutz. She is survived by her five



children: Barbi (Price), Kiki (Smith), Thomas, Jeffrey, and



David; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Sally attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Detroit, and Barat College in Lake Forest, IL.



Known for her malapropisms and her five-syllable laugh, Sally traveled extensively with her husband and children, who



appreciated her sense of humor, unwavering loyalty, and



dramatic flair.



She will be greatly missed.



Sally's life will be celebrated at a private family ceremony, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Chubby Goat Acres Farm Sanctuary of Schoolcraft, MI., www.chubbygoatacres.org or Church of the Holy Spirit Food Pantry, 400 E. Westminster Ave., Lake Forest, IL 60045.

