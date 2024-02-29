Krause, Timothy Andrew "Tim"



Timothy (Tim) Andrew Krause, age 68, passed away on February 17, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida, from natural causes. He was born on June 11, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio, graduated from Dayton's Belmont High School in 1973 and earned a B.A. in accounting from Wright State University in 1978. Throughout his life Tim remained attached to his Hungarian heritage on his father's side, having grown up in Dayton among his Krusosky relatives.



Tim was a retired employee of the Sarasota School District where he worked for nearly twenty years as a facilities aid at the county school board office. Previously, he held positions at The Home Depot in Sarasota and, for many years, with Florida Power and Light. He enjoyed many different outdoor activities and was a certified open sea scuba diver. In addition, Tim was an avid landscape photographer. An active member of the Sarasota Photography Club, he took many photographs over the years around Florida. He also loved traveling, especially to North Carolina and Tennessee.



He was preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Clare Krause and his brothers Thomas Krause and David Soucier Krause. He is survived by his loving nieces, Laura Mathis and Heather Krause, his cousins, Juliette Bailey, Joseph Krause, Andre Krause and Charles Krause, along with his longtime friends Mary Heath Quinlan and John Heath, each of whom held a special place in his heart.



