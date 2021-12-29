KRAUS, Kenneth

KRAUS, Sr., Kenneth D. "Ken"



Age 77, of Middletown, OH, passed away unexpectedly,



Friday, December 24, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, OH, on February 8, 1944, to the late Frances "Frankie" (Hale) and Clarence Kraus. Ken was a member of Spring Hill Church of Christ, Teamsters Truck



Driver Union ~ Local 407, Middletown American Legion Post #218 & Eagles Post #528. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; and classic car enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half brother, Bill Kraus; a half sister, Betty Kraus; and a daughter-in-law, Lori Kraus. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Lou (Oehler) Kraus; his children: Karen (Mike) Moore, Barbara Smith, Michele Ratcliffe, Kenneth D. (Maria) Kraus, Jr., Robert Brooks, Jr., and Jason (Joei) Kraus; 13 grandchildren: David, Kari, Kayla, Jarrod, Payton, Breanna, Cole, Emilee, Sara,



Logan, Codie, Jessie and Jordyn; 3 great-granddaughters,



Raven, Kloie and Olive; a brother Bob (Norma) Kraus; and his sister, Karen (Eddie) Mowen. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm., with Pastor Steve Reeves officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

