KRAMER, Thomas

KRAMER, Jr., Thomas G.



Thomas G. Kramer Jr., age 82, of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 20, 1938, to Thomas G. Sr. and Bernadette (Bordenet) Kramer. On August 19, 1960, in Hamilton, Ohio, he married



Imogene Lewis. Thomas was a veteran of the US Navy from 1960 to 1962. He was employed at National Can, George Heileman Brewing Company, and he retired from Beckett Paper in 2007.



Thomas is survived by his wife, Imogene Kramer; four children, Connie (Jerry) Hicks, Thomas A. Kramer, Rodney (Ronda) Kramer, and Cindy (David) Cundiff; one sister, Cathy Elliott; six grandchildren, Tony and Justin Kramer, Shannon and Brittany Hicks, and Maddy and Lake Cundiff; one great-grandson,



Daniel Hicks; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings,



Carolyn Hingsbergen and Timothy Kramer.



His funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue at www.wolfcreekhabitat.org.

