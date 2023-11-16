Kramer, Phyllis E.



age 95, of Kettering passed away on November 14, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 1986. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Kelly Kramer, and grand dog, Brody; and family members, Deborah Sweaney (daughters Molly Belle and Lindsey), Marilyn Fetters (daughter Tricia and son David), George Kramer, Jr. (Patricia Ann) and many great nieces and nephews. A graduate of Denison University and member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, she was Training Director and Bridal Consultant at Rike's and retired from KinderCare Learning Center. She cherished her relationships at David's United Church of Christ, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday November 17, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Q. Newcomb officiating. Fond memories held in our hearts are most valuable, although if you wish to additionally celebrate Phyllis, donations may be made to David's United Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.



