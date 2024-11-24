Kramer, Paul W.



Paul W. Kramer, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Paul was born August 22, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, to Paul H. and Mildred A. (Schief) Kramer.



Paul is preceded in death by: his parents; loving wife: Margy; brothers: Richard Kramer, and Michael (Corkey) Kramer; daughter: Kimberly Moore; son-in-law Darryl Moore; and step sons: Gregory and Kevin Speirs.



Paul is survived by: his son Paul R. Kramer; step-daughters: Julie Bowers, Jennifer Sachs, and Becky Waugh; step-son: Michael Sachs; grandchildren: Christina Moore, Josh Moore, Liam Sachs, Luke Sachs, Justin Bowers, Alaina Bowers, Hannah (Rivas) Campbell, Travis Waugh, Hillary Waugh, and many great-grandchildren.



Paul attended Catholic Central High School. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Submarine Service and retired from the Springfield Fire Division. Paul was a lifetime member of the Springfield Elks #51, and VFW Post 1031. He was a member of London Eagles 950 and was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. Paul loved Fishing, hunting, and looking for his golf ball.



Loved ones will be received from 12:00pm-1:30pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH, 43162, (614) 879-9222, where a Funeral Liturgy will be held at 1:30pm, with Deacon Dan Hann, officiating. Military Honors will follow Liturgy.



