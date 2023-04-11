Kramer, Loretta

Kramer (Fultz), Loretta Mae



Loretta Mae Kramer, 83, of Middletown, died on Friday, April 07, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born on January 28, 1940, in Middletown, OH to Osie and Mary Ellen (Fields) Fultz. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years then worked for Bob Braun's Tax Service and McGee's Supermarket. Loretta is survived by her daughters Lynn (Darrell) Taylor and Luann (Todd) Tadych, grandchildren Lauren (Jeremy) Turley, Chelsea (Alex) Napier and Zachary Taylor, and a great-grandchild Roscoe Napier and her cat O'Malley. She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis F. Kramer, parents, brothers Kermit Fultz and Bob Fultz, sisters Dorothy Morrison, Myra Anderson and Virgie Brisben, her in laws Bill and Laura Kramer and a brother-in-law Ted Kramer. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties 5940 Long Meadow Dr. Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

