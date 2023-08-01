Kramer, Imogene



age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Imogene was born in Viper (Hazard), Kentucky on May 7, 1940 to Charles and Pearl (nee Sloane) Lewis. On August 19, 1960, she married Thomas G. Kramer Jr. in Hamilton, Ohio. Together they had four children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Throughout her life, Imogene used her amazing gift of compassion in her work as a caretaker, touching the lives of many who became family. Above all, Imogene took pride in her grandchildren and cherished her time with them. Imogene loved going to Berkeley, exercising and enjoying the company of her dear friends. She was adored by all who knew her and deeply loved by her family, who will miss her beyond measure. Imogene is survived by her children, Connie (Jerry) Hicks, Thomas A. Kramer, Rodney (Ronda) Kramer, and Cindy (David) Cundiff; her brother, Pete Lewis; her six grandchildren, Tony (Emily) and Justin (Arianna) Kramer, Shannon and Brittany Hicks, and Maddy and Lake Cundiff; three great grandchildren, Daniel Hicks, Elaina Kramer and Cadence Hale; and so many friends and relatives that she treasured. Imogene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 60 years, Thomas G. Kramer Jr. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM with Pastor Corey Wagonfield officiating. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/