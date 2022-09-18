KOVERMAN, Robert Ralph "Bob"



Age 80, of Troy, OH, passed away on September 15, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on December 20, 1941, in McCartyville, OH, to the late William "Bill" Koverman and Hilda (Artkamp) Koverman.



Bob is survived by his children: Lisa Goodall of Troy, OH; Tonya (Joe) Dickerson of Troy, OH, and Kimberly (Sean) Ferrara of Union, KY; his siblings: Gerald (Lydia) Koverman of Troy, OH; James (Linda) Koverman of Anna, OH; John (Denise) Koverman of Anna, OH; Sylvia (Lloyd) Kramer of Coldwater, OH and sister-in-law: Therese Koverman of Clarksville, TN, and eight grandchildren: Maxwell (Kaysi), Bennett and Jackson Goodall, Robbie and Tommy Dickerson and Vinnie, Giada and Celia Ferrara.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years: Ruth Mary (Sudman) Koverman and two brothers: Kenny and William Koverman.



Bob was a 1959 graduate of Anna High School and the University of Dayton with a BA in Accounting. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Mary Sudman on December 26th, 1964. Bob started his career in sales with Hobart Corporation. He then went on and became the founder and owner of what today is known as the Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance Agency. He founded the agency in 1968. Upon starting the insurance agency, he quickly became an active member of the Troy community. He participated in many clubs, sat on several boards and volunteered for countless charities. He was a past president for Miami County Insurance Association, The Westfield Agents Association, Troy Optimist Club, St. Patrick's School Board, and the Troy Country Club. He was a chairman for Dayton Ducks Unlimited. He also sat on many boards including US Bank, Stouder Memorial Hospital, Troy Chamber of Commerce, and Miami County Cancer Society. Bob was recognized with many distinguished awards for the work that he did including the Anna High School Honored Alumni Award in 2006, Troy Country Club Founder's Day Honoree, the Troy Chamber Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award in 2012 and next week he will be named a Troy Country Club Hall of Fame Honoree. In his free time, Bob was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and golfing. These adventures took him across the United States and Canada. Several of his hunting and fishing trips were documented and published in local newspapers and hunting magazines. He was a supporter of the Republican party and loved nothing more than to talk politics and debate current events. Bob loved public speaking and could always be counted on for an impromptu speech filled with humor. He was a generous man who was quick to help out a friend or stranger in need. If he found out you were interested in fishing or hunting, you quickly received an invitation to go on a trip with him.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy, OH, with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 7:00PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.



Condolences may be expressed to the family through



www.bairdfuneralhome.com