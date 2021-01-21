KOSTIC, Andrew

KOSTIC, Sr., Andrew J.



Age 90, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away on 18 January, 2021, at the Elmcroft Senior Living Home in Xenia, Ohio, from cardiac arrest.



He was the son of Andrew & Frances Kostic of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, & brother to Thomas Kostic; all preceded him in death. He attended the Hershey Industrial School in the early 1940's before graduating from Cass Township High School in 1948.



He married Nellie McGrath of Greenleaf, Kansas, at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina, Kansas, on 11 November, 1949. They were married for 61 years until her passing on 9 November, 2010. They shared their love with their 9 children (Terry, Sherryl, John, Mike, Tom, Mary, Jim, Andy & Matt), 20 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren.



He dedicated his life to God, country & family.



He was a devout Catholic all his life & an active member of St. Helen's Church for nearly 50 years. He was a Eucharistic Minister and usher for the church. He also enjoyed dealing Showdown Poker at the church's annual festival.



He enlisted in the Air Force at age 18 & traveled to the Pacific in support of the Korean War. He faithfully served his country for 21 years, traveling to islands of the South Pacific & numerous locations throughout the U.S. before retiring in 1969, & calling Riverside, Ohio, home. He then served the community as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for almost 20 years. He & Nellie enjoyed helping others & volunteered at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Hospital to assist service members & veterans.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on 25 January, 2021, at St. Helen's Parish, 605 Granville Place, Riverside, OH.



We love you Dad!



To share a memory of Mr. Kostic or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

