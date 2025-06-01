Koss, Clifford Paul



KOSS, Clifford Paul, age 78, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Clifford was a Huber Heights Police Officer, retiring after 13 years of service and a Civil Contractor at WPAFB, retiring after over 25 years of service. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of Vietnam War, member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huber Heights Lodge 777 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Knights Templer, Antioch Shrine, Order of Eastern Star Victory Lodge.



Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Terrie; daughter, Tracey (Tod) Canterbury; son, Brian (Heather) Koss; sister, Mary Lareau; grandchildren, Garrett, Braeden, Bailey (Harley) Wells, Reilly, Natalie, Evan; great-grandchildren, Angelo & Lorenzo; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Andrew Smith celebrant. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with a Masonic Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huber Heights Lodge 777 F&AM or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Clifford's memory.



