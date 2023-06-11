X

Korosei, Austin

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Korosei, Austin

Age 29, of Kettering, passed away June 1, 2023. He was born August 27, 1993 in Dayton, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held on June 15th at 11:00am at Christ United Methodist Church in the outdoor chapel. Lunch to follow at the church picnic shelter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA, American Diabetes Association, and NAMI in memory of Austin. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Clark, Thelma
2
Shields, Robert
3
Owens, Rosalie
4
Moosbrugger, Joseph
5
Lawson, Millie
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top