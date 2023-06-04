Korb, Charles Edward



Charles Edward Korb (81) of Dayton, Ohio passed away May 21, 2023, surrounded by family. Known as Charlie, he was born to William Anthony and Mildred Catherine (Lindeman) Korb on August 12, 1941, in Hudson, Michigan. Charlie was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother Donald Lee Korb, his best friend. Charlie was a graduate of Delphos St. Johns High School class of 1959 and The Ohio State University class of 1964. He was an avid OSU Buckeye fan who joined others in cheering the Bucks to victory for many years. On October 10,1964 Charlie married Carol Sue Carpenter. They have been devoted to each other for the last 59 years. Charlie loved his wife and family, clipping coupons, and keeping his eyes open for a good deal. He enjoyed talking to others, reminiscing about the simple life in Delphos, and playing cards when given the opportunity. Charlie and Carol always had one or more dogs as their companions. Charlie loved walking the dogs and chatting with neighbors. He enjoyed Silver Sneakers at the Centerville Rec Center and was proud of his exercise regimen. Charlie was a jogger who ran five miles a day for almost 20 years throughout the neighborhood. He enjoyed beer, peanuts, and the occasional cigar. He worked for Sears for 25 years as a Retail Merchandise Manager and after retirement he had several part time jobs which he enjoyed immensely. Charlie is survived by his devoted wife, Carol and four children-Bill, Chris, Kathy (Oren) and Dan. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Ann Marie, and grandson, Graham. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday June 13th at 1pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel in Dayton. Visitation same day from 12-1pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice or to the William A. & Mildred C. Korb Endowment Fund at the Ohio State University on Charlie's behalf. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

