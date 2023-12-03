Kopp, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Kopp, Mary Ellen

Mary Ellen Kopp, 70, of South Vienna, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 7th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be on Friday at 10:30 am with burial to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. To view her memorial video, leave online condolences and view her complete obituary, please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Wolf, Charles
3
Theis, Stephen
4
Nicodemus, Mary
5
Bruner, Viola
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top