Koors, Robert Michael "Bob"



Major Robert (Bob) M. Koors, age 71 passed away in his home on December 23, 2023 in San Antonio Texas after a seven year battle with Frontotemporal Degenerative Dementia. He was born in 1952 to Sara (Sally) M. Breen and Robert F. Koors of Kettering Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Margaret Flores Koors, of San Antonio, TX sibling Mary Ann (Larry) Lehmann of Dayton Ohio, niece Theresa M. Lehmann and nephew



Larry Lehmann, Jr. He attended Holy Angels School, and Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton where he met lifelong friends Stephen Robertson and Tom Hack. He graduated with a BS Degree from the University of Cincinnati and a Masters from Webster University.



Major Koors completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Knox Ky. and Advanced Individual Training as a Medical Corpsman at Ft. Sam Houston, TX. His first duty assignment in 1973 was to Berlin Germany assigned to the 179th Station Hospital. Following a break in service he joined the Army Reserves, and from 1978-79 attended the Clinical Specialist Course at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in an Active Duty for Training status.



In 1981 he was commissioned from ROTC as a 2nd Lt. in the Medical Service Corps. After competing Officer Basic Course his first assignment was as Medical Platoon Leader in the 197th Infantry Brigade Ft. Benning GA. From 1983  85 he was an Instructor in the Military Science Division of the AMEDD Center and School. His next assignment was to the 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Korea. In 1988 he was Company Commander and Chief of Hospital Plans, Operations and Training at Ft. Ord Ca. His next post was to Ft. Gillem GA where he was selected as the top Army medical recruiter in the Nation and was selected two consecutive years as top recruiter in the Southeast. His next assignments were at Ft. Sam Houston, in the Academy of Health Sciences and in the Test Division for the Army Medical Department.



In 1991 Bob met his future wife on the #3 Tee Box at Brackenridge Golf Course in San Antonio. Five years later they were married. Often, they would go to Brackenridge and play a round and toast their anniversary on the #3 Tee Box. A few months after they married Bob was transferred to the Korean Peninsula and served as Chief of Security and Intelligence for the 18th Medical Command. His final assignment was as a Joint Regional Medical Planner Headquarters, Fifth U.S. Army Ft. Sam Houston TX. He retired November 1, 1998. He will truly be missed by his lifelong friends and loved ones.



Bob was a patriotic American who enjoyed collecting a variety of Vinyl LP Records, listening to all Genre of music in his easy chair curled up with his favorite books. He enjoyed a good cigar and playing golf with his beautiful bride. Special thanks to Remarkable Hospice, Erin Bell, RN and Sally Lopez for their care.



In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to your favorite charity.



A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church located on 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH on January 16, at 10:00 AM. Memorial (Funeral) Mass live streamed at safacc.org.



Interment will be in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.



