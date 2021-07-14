KOLODZIK, Jacqueline "Jackie"



Jacqueline "Jackie" Kolodzik, age 92, born in Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. Her parents Hubert and Helen (Brandel) Sadler proceeded her in death. She is survived by



her daughter, Beverly (Denny) Callahan, granddaughter Amanda (Brandon) Feltner, great-grandsons Zach (Glenda) Feltner, Brady Feltner and Ryon Hensley, as well as a great-great-grandson Zavier Feltner. Also survived by niece Lisa (Donnie) Gase and her nephew Steve (Suzie) Sadler.



Services will be held Thursday, July 15th at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, with visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and service immediately following. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to send their sincerest thanks to Hospice of Hamilton for their extraordinary compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Hamilton, Ohio, or Animal Friends Humane Society, Hamilton, Ohio.



