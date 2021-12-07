KOLKER, Robert L.



Age 85 of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Preserves of Beavercreek. Robert was a US Army Veteran and retired from the City of Dayton, Dept. of Aviation after 34 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Clara Kolker, 5 siblings and a daughter Diana Combs. Survived by a daughter Tina (Jim) Lawson of FL, 2 sons Robert (Erin) Kolker of Dayton, Christopher (Kris) Kolker of Huber Heights, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother, and numerous other family and friends. The family will



receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9th, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

