KOESTER, Sandra

KOESTER (Met), Sandra L.



Age 81 of Vandalia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with her family by her side. Sandy was born March 26, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, to John and Elnora (Hart) Met. She loved her time in Detroit surrounded by her father's large family. At age 7, her family moved to Dayton, Ohio, to be closer to her mother's family. Sandy was in the Class of 1958 at Fairview High School, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved math and worked as a bookkeeper at several places throughout her career. Sandy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, tending to her flower beds and most of all, spending time with her family. She loved hosting and cooking for family gatherings. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Elizabeth and brother, Thomas Met. She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Debbie) Crenshaw of Vandalia and Alan (Denise) Crenshaw of Springfield; her daughter, Apryl Holland (Kristy Deubner) of Vandalia; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a memorial tree in Sandra's honor.

