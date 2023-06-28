Koenig, Sharon



Sharon (Coleman) Koenig, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2023. She is survived by her husband Tom and her children. Visitation will be Friday, June 30, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains, Hamilton, OH, at 10:00 AM followed by a burial at Darrtown Cemetery, Darrtown, OH. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



